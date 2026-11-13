In Estonia, vague wording in the Child Protection Act may allow people convicted of sexual offences to work in schools or kindergartens in positions that formally do not involve direct work with children. Legal scholar Kärt Pormeister expressed this assessment, ERR News reports.

Different interpretations of restrictions

The law prohibits people convicted of sexual offences, as well as negligent or intentional homicide, from working with children. Employers must annually check employees' data in the criminal records register, but the document does not contain a list of specific positions or institutions.

According to Pormeister, the provision prohibits work that involves direct contact with children as part of professional duties. Therefore, in her assessment, a person convicted of a sexual offence could potentially work, for example, as a cleaner in a school or kindergarten. The legal scholar noted that such work does not require direct interaction with children, although incidental contact with them is possible.

Estonia's Ministries of Justice and Social Affairs disagreed with this interpretation. Anna-Liisa Uisk, head of the Justice Ministry's development and criminal statistics unit, said that the employer must assess in each case whether an employee will have contact with children. According to her, direct contact also includes the possibility of meeting a child in person.

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Proposed changes

Helen Meumers, head of child protection policy at the Ministry of Social Affairs, believes that the current law is sufficiently clear, although it does not contain a list of positions, institutions or services.

The Ministry of Justice has submitted amendments to the Child Protection Act and the Criminal Records Register Act. They provide for automatic monthly rather than annual checks of employee data, notification of the Social Insurance Board when an employee loses the right to work with children, and the display of photographs of people barred from working with children due to sexual offences if those offences involved physical contact with minors.

The prosecutor's office supported the idea of the changes but questioned whether photographs would improve safety. It noted that people using fake identification codes are unlikely to be detected this way. The prosecutor's office also stressed the need for investment in mental health services, counselling, treatment and specialist training.

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