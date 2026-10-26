In Sydney, Australia, the first international flight departed from the new Western Sydney International Airport on October 26. An Air New Zealand aircraft arrived from Auckland in the morning and later departed on the return journey, launching flights between Auckland and Sydney’s western suburbs three times a week, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The first major new aviation hub in more than half a century

Western Sydney International Airport became the first alternative to the city’s main airport, Kingsford-Smith, after more than four decades of planning. The new airport has one runway and is the first major aviation hub to open in Australia in more than 50 years.

Domestic flights from the airport began operating the previous day, October 25, while cargo operations started in July. The main domestic carrier currently is the low-cost airline Jetstar, which flies to the Gold Coast, Melbourne and Brisbane.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Round-the-clock operations and new routes

Unlike Kingsford-Smith Airport, the new airport has no nighttime restrictions on passenger flights. Western Sydney International Airport CEO Simon Hickey said round-the-clock operations would give airlines greater flexibility to connect with global hubs and provide travellers with more travel options.

The airport’s construction cost 5.3 billion Australian dollars, or 3.7 billion US dollars, excluding the surrounding transport infrastructure. The airport can be reached by car, but a direct rail connection is not expected until at least December 2027.

The airport announced the planned launch of international routes by Vietjet Air in January 2027, Fiji Airways in March 2027, and Qatar Airways in December 2027. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the airport’s opening “a wonderful new chapter” for the country and said it should help create jobs and attract investment in western Sydney.

Read us on