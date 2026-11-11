Israel will begin accepting applications on December 1 for the construction of 2,167 homes in the E1 settlement project east of occupied East Jerusalem. Applications will be accepted until December 28, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Israeli human rights organizations Ir Amim, Bimkom and Peace Now. They describe this settlement project as illegal.

Demolition of homes in the E1 area

The organizations reported the demolition of homes in a Palestinian Bedouin community located within the project area. They also said that additional demolition orders were issued there on November 3.

According to the human rights advocates, preparations for construction were already underway before applications opened. They called the tender schedule evidence of the intention of the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to advance the project while it remains in power.

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Another tender and appeal to the attorney general

A separate tender for another 1,234 homes in the E1 area ended shortly before the October 27 elections. Consideration of the submitted applications was postponed until November 19 on the attorney general's instruction to prevent the applications from being used in the election campaign.

On Monday, Ir Amim, Bimkom and Peace Now appealed to the attorney general to postpone this consideration until the new government takes office. The organizations warned that after the applications are considered and contracts are signed, it will be considerably more difficult to stop construction.

According to the human rights advocates' assessment, implementation of the E1 project could separate occupied East Jerusalem from Palestinian communities east of it and disrupt territorial continuity between the northern and southern parts of the West Bank. The project has also prompted broad international opposition: governments have warned that it jeopardizes the prospects for a viable Palestinian state.

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