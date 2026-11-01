The Israeli army is building new roads through mountains and valleys in southern Lebanon to link military posts. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

Work in two sectors

According to NNA, construction is taking place in the western and central sectors of southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces, according to the agency, have established military posts on occupied Lebanese territory. The work is being carried out in parallel with operations to demolish structures in the area.

The central sector includes Aita al-Shaab, Maroun al-Ras, Bint Jbeil and Aitaroun. Maroun al-Ras is located opposite the Israeli settlement of Avivim across the border. The western sector includes Naqoura, Yarin, Dhayra, Marwahin and Alma al-Shaab; the Lebanese army and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) are deployed in this area.

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Negotiations without a breakthrough

The Israeli military activity comes after US-mediated military-technical talks between Lebanon and Israel, held on October 20–21 in Tampa, Florida. The meetings ended without an announced breakthrough or joint statement. The sides reportedly agreed to continue negotiations, but differences remained over the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

A framework agreement concluded in June provides for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territories in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups. Despite this, Israel continues military operations in Lebanon. According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, since March 2, at least 4,386 people have been killed in attacks, 12,407 have been injured, and more than one million people have been displaced.

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