Israel deported 14 foreign activists who were detained near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. They arrived from the United States, Canada, Italy and Germany to accompany Palestinian farmers during the annual olive harvest. Dawn reports.

Detention near Ramallah

According to the Human Rights Defenders Fund, the activists were detained on Friday after a confrontation with settlers. Sharona Weiss, the organization’s director of international advocacy, said the activists were accompanying Palestinian farmers on their land when settlers arrived and began attacking them.

Israeli authorities said that the 14 foreigners were in the country on tourist visas. According to their version, they were deported after being detained by security forces for violating visa rules and disturbing public order. Israeli police also reported the detention of three Palestinians.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Journalist released

Separately, Israeli authorities on Sunday released without charges Arab-Israeli journalist Abed Abu Shehade, who had been held for five days. According to a human rights group, the detention was linked to an interview he conducted in Qatar with Azmi Bishara, a former lawmaker and founder of the Arab left-wing Balad party.

During a court hearing, Abu Shehade was accused of contact with a foreign agent.

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