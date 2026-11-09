Israel has allowed the United States to deploy an initial contingent of international forces numbering approximately 250 foreign troops in the Gaza Strip. Foreign military officers accompanied by US military personnel have been seen near the border with the Gaza Strip over the past two weeks, the Jerusalem Post reports, citing Walla and security sources.

Countries seeking to join the contingent

Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Uganda and Albania have expressed willingness to participate in forming the force. Kazakhstan offered medical and logistical assistance, while Kosovo offered support in security operations and police work.

According to the outlet, the formation of the force is being delayed, in particular due to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's efforts to secure Turkey's participation in operations in Gaza. Israeli officials and representatives of the defense establishment oppose this, citing Ankara's policy toward Israel, Erdogan's statements and the presence of Hamas headquarters in Turkey.

According to the Israeli side's assessment, Hamas headquarters in Turkey directed an attack near Hebron more than two weeks ago, in which two Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed. This claim is presented as an assessment by the Israeli side.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

US base and project in Rafah

Meanwhile, the US military is transporting equipment to a special base near the Gaza border, in the area of responsibility of the Southern Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces' Gaza Division. Trucks, armored vehicles for movement across difficult terrain, medical evacuation transport and armored vehicles with machine guns are being delivered to the base.

The facility had previously been an Israel Defense Forces base and was later transferred to the United States. Guard towers, surveillance and lighting systems were installed there, and the perimeter fence was upgraded; the base is guarded around the clock by armed US military personnel.

At the same time, engineering work is continuing for the planned construction of a city on part of the ruins of Rafah. The project envisages relocating tens of thousands of Palestinians following strict security screening and approval by Israeli authorities. The initial international contingent is expected to guard the area around the new city. No timeline for the project's implementation has been set.

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