Israel and Greece held joint naval exercises in the Mediterranean Sea this week. During the maneuvers, naval units practiced several operational scenarios, including detecting and neutralizing maritime threats, as well as striking an enemy vessel with missile fire, The Jerusalem Post reports, citing Walla.

Fleet commanders take part

Israeli Navy missile boats and vessels from several Greek naval units took part in the exercises. The maneuvers were led by Israeli Navy Commander Vice Admiral Eyal Harel and his Greek counterpart, Vice Admiral Dimitrios-Eleftherios Kataras. Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff General Dimitrios Houpis also took part in the exercises.

The naval units practiced joint maneuvering, building a unified operational picture at sea, and coordinating actions in defensive and offensive scenarios.

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Cooperation in the Mediterranean Sea

The Israel Defense Forces described the exercises as an important step in developing naval cooperation between the two countries. Their stated goals were to increase joint readiness, counter emerging threats, and preserve freedom of action and navigation in the Mediterranean Sea.

The exercises took place amid the long-running rivalry between Greece and Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean, including over maritime borders and territorial rights. The Israeli military did not say that the maneuvers were a message to Turkey.

In December 2025, Israel, Greece, and Cyprus signed a trilateral military cooperation plan for 2026 that provides for joint exercises, training programs, working groups, and a strategic military dialogue.

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