Israeli authorities may expel five Italian activists on Friday. They were detained by the Israel Defense Forces on Thursday in the village of Al-Bweib in the West Bank. ANSA English reports, citing informed sources.

Detention during olive harvesting

At the time of their detention, the women were accompanying Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest. The agency reports that the detainees are five Italian activists.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Transfer to the Immigration Authority

Israeli authorities informed the Italian Embassy in Tel Aviv and the consulate in Jerusalem that the five women are expected to be transferred to Israel’s Immigration Authority on Friday.

The transfer is planned as a preparatory stage for their deportation. According to ANSA sources, the expulsion could take place as early as Friday. The ANSA English report is dated October 23, 2026, and was published from Rome.

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