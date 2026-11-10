Israel’s Ministry of Energy has issued six offshore natural gas exploration licenses to U.S. company Murphy Oil and Israel’s Ratio Energies in Zone G, approximately 25 kilometers southwest of the Leviathan field. As OilPrice reports, the licensed area covers about 1,700 square kilometers of seabed.

Houston-based Murphy Oil will operate the project. Each of the two companies will hold a 50% stake in the licenses. This is Murphy Oil’s first project in the Eastern Mediterranean; the company will become the second U.S. operator in Israeli waters after Chevron, which operates the Leviathan and Tamar fields.

Replacement for Eni

Murphy Oil will replace Italy’s Eni. In October 2023, Eni, together with Ratio Energies and Korean-owned Dana Petroleum, won the tender for Zone G. After the start of the war in Gaza, Eni postponed accepting the license and later withdrew from the project, citing a reallocation of investments. Israeli financial newspaper Globes also reported that political pressure may have influenced the decision.

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The new partners have 36 months to drill an exploration well. Ratio Energies also holds a 15% stake in the Leviathan field, which supplies gas to Egypt under a $35 billion export contract.

Production shutdowns

According to OilPrice, Israel halted production at offshore gas fields twice in less than a year. Leviathan was offline for 32 days after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran at the end of February, and it was also shut down during the conflict in June 2025.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said that natural gas strengthens the country’s economic and diplomatic positions. Israel’s fifth round for applications for offshore licenses is due to end on January 27, 2027.

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