In Israel, the security cabinet is expected to discuss on Sunday evening advancing US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, including the deployment of International Stabilization Forces in the Strip. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing two Israeli officials.

Agreement for the deployment of forces

Senior officials of the Board of Peace called on Israel to approve the deployment of a multinational force in Gaza. Last week, Trump’s envoy and adviser Jared Kushner discussed the issue with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and urged him to approve the entry of the forces into the Strip. According to the publication, Netanyahu promised to advance the matter.

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Board of Peace officials said that Israel has not yet signed a status-of-forces agreement, which is to determine the terms of entry, operational parameters and authority of the International Stabilization Forces in the Gaza Strip. Signing the document is an initial step required for their deployment under Trump’s plan.

Residential neighborhood in Rafah

The security cabinet will also consider advancing plans to build a neighborhood financed by the United Arab Emirates, according to the Jerusalem Post. It is planned to be built in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip, which is under Israeli control.

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