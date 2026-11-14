Israel restricts MSF imports to Gaza over staff lists — The Japan Times

In Gaza City, six-year-old Masa Yassin may be left without a new 3D-printed mask for burn treatment, as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) says it is unable to import the necessary plastic. The Japan Times reports, citing Reuters.

The girl suffered burns to her face, head and neck after her family’s tent caught fire in July as a result of the explosion of a nearby gas cylinder used for cooking. The transparent plastic mask helps reduce swelling and control scar formation, but Masa will soon outgrow her current mask.

Material supplies have run out

At an MSF clinic in Gaza City, which the organization says is the only one in the enclave capable of making such masks, specialists are trying to adapt the existing mask for the child. At the same time, supplies of plastic sheets and 3D-printing filament have already run out, said Mohammed Al-Katrawi, head of physiotherapy for MSF France in Gaza.

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According to him, 70 patients, including 50 children, are receiving treatment for facial burns, and 20 of them urgently need masks. Without such treatment, scars may impair speech, eating and drinking, vision, and facial movements.

Dispute over staff

MSF says Israel has barred the organization’s international staff from working in Gaza since late February and has not allowed it to import any supplies. According to the organization, this happened after it refused to provide the names of all local employees in the enclave. MSF explained its decision by the lack of security guarantees for staff and noted that hundreds of medical workers have been killed during the war.

COGAT, the Israeli military body responsible for coordinating aid to Gaza, confirmed import restrictions for MSF due to its failure to meet requirements, including the provision of staff lists. It said the data were needed to prevent terrorist organizations from using humanitarian aid. COGAT also said it had approved the entry of more than 24,000 tonnes of medical goods into Gaza, while other humanitarian organizations that met the requirements are operating without restrictions.

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