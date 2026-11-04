Israeli authorities plan to grant temporary livestock grazing permits for 9,488 dunams of land in the occupied West Bank in Palestine. This was reported by the Palestinian Commission to Resist the Wall and Settlements, Anadolu Agency reports.

Plots in Salfit and Jenin

According to the commission, two notices dated November 1 provide for the issuance of grazing permits for 9,488 dunams, or approximately 949 hectares. Israel classifies these lands as state land.

These are plots in Al-Zawiya, Rafat and Deir Ballut in the Salfit governorate, as well as in Arraba, Kafr Rai and Ya'bad in the Jenin governorate.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement by the Palestinian commission

The commission said that using state land status to grant grazing permits could expand the influence of illegal Israeli settlements over open areas between Palestinian villages. In its view, the consequences could extend beyond the livestock grazing sites to adjacent pastures and routes used by shepherds, increasing pressure on Palestinian farmers and herding communities.

According to the commission, in 2025 Israeli authorities issued seven similar military orders covering 16,733 dunams of Palestinian land that Israel classifies as state land. Over the past three years, the commission has recorded the establishment of 211 illegal settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, most of which, according to its data, are intended for livestock grazing.

According to official Palestinian data, about 750,000 Israeli settlers live in 194 illegal settlements and 400 outposts in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Read us on