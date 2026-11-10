Israel’s Ministry of Defense is advancing a plan to reinforce the eastern border, including in the Jordan Valley area. The central element of the initiative is to be a new barrier about 500 kilometers long along the border with Jordan, with its preliminary cost estimated at 5.5 billion Israeli shekels.

According to the Jerusalem Post, citing Walla, the plan is coordinated by the Defense Ministry’s Eastern Region Directorate, headed by reserve Brigadier General Mordechai Benita. The initiative was developed taking into account lessons from the October 7 attacks, and local residents and communities are viewed as a component of national defense.

The barrier and Highway 90

The first few dozen kilometers of the barrier have already been built by the Defense Ministry’s Border Zone Directorate, headed by Major General Eran Ofir. According to the ministry’s plan, the structure is intended to prevent terrorist infiltration and the smuggling of weapons and drugs. At the same time, engineering work is continuing, including the clearing of old minefields to expand the barrier and prepare areas for infrastructure.

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Officials are also examining the possibility of moving the barrier’s route eastward, closer to the Jordan River. This option is estimated at about 2 billion shekels; it could make it possible to widen Highway 90 and develop agricultural land and infrastructure. The Ministry of Transport has already allocated 35 million shekels to plan the conversion of Highway 90 into a multi-lane highway.

Civilian projects

In parallel, the Ministry of Defense is advancing about 40 settlement facilities and civilian presence points in the eastern region. These include pre-military preparatory academies, national service year programs, and youth leadership groups. The plan also provides for the creation of new communities, including the Batron agricultural moshav in the Jordan Valley, as well as the restoration and expansion of historic settlement sites.

The initiative includes the development of water supply, power grids, and transport, equipping and training local rapid response teams, establishing emergency management centers, and coordination with the newly created 96th Division, responsible for the eastern sector. According to Benita, the plan also includes the development of data-processing centers for the artificial intelligence industry and renewable energy facilities. The authorities seek to double the population along Israel’s eastern border within ten years, where just over 20,000 people currently live.

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