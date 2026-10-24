Israel launches multi-day operation in West Bank — The Japan Times

The Israeli military has launched an operation in the Hebron area of the occupied West Bank, in the Palestinian territories, after two armed Palestinians killed two Israeli soldiers. The operation, according to the Israeli army and the Shin Bet internal security service, will last several days and involve searches, questioning of suspects and the demolition of buildings. This was reported by The Japan Times.

Searches in the Hebron area

Israeli security forces said they are searching for and dismantling “terrorist infrastructure” in the area from which, according to their information, the attackers came. They also reported demolishing structures they described as illegal and potentially posing a security threat. Counterterrorism operations, according to their information, are taking place at dozens of locations.

The shooting occurred at the Farsh al-Hawa checkpoint. A photographer from Hebron who witnessed the incident said that two Palestinians, armed with a pistol and an automatic rifle, opened fire on the soldiers. Israeli forces later shot the attackers dead.

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Politicians’ statements and the UN reaction

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military had prevented a possible large-scale attack and ordered restrictions to be imposed in the West Bank. During a visit to Hebron, he said that together with Defense Minister Israel Katz, he was considering the possibility of a significantly broader operation. According to him, it could include evacuating residents of the neighborhood from which the attackers came, searching homes and destroying infrastructure that Israel links to militants.

Hamas did not claim responsibility for the attack but called it a “heroic operation” and urged supporters to carry out new attacks. Israeli human rights organization B'Tselem called for international pressure on Israel, citing the risk of collective punishment and actions that could constitute war crimes. UN Secretary-General António Guterres, through a spokesperson, expressed concern over Israeli restrictions affecting Palestinians’ livelihoods and called for an end to violence by all sides.

According to a calculation based on data from the Palestinian Health Ministry, Israeli forces and settlers have killed 1,117 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023. According to Israeli data, at least 51 Israelis, including civilians and security personnel, have been killed during this period in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations.

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