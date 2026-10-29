In Israel, the counting of more than 500,000 double-envelope ballots began on the morning of October 29, which could affect the final distribution of seats in parliament. According to Anadolu Agency, Israel’s public broadcaster expected the count to be completed by Thursday evening.

How the ballots are counted

Double envelopes are used by voters who cast their ballots outside their registered polling station. These include military personnel, diplomats, police officers and displaced residents. Officials verify the information on the outer envelope to prevent repeat voting, then separate it from the anonymous ballot before counting.

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Preliminary distribution of seats

After the counting of regular ballots, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc was projected to win 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, according to Channel 12. The opposition bloc led by Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot could receive 48 mandates, while predominantly Arab parties could receive 19.

Neither of the two main blocs had the projected 61 seats needed for a majority. The Joint List could receive 12 mandates, while the United Arab List Ra’am could receive seven. Together, this would constitute record representation for Arab parties in parliament. Voter turnout reached 77.7%, the highest figure since 1999, according to the Central Election Commission.

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