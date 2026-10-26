In Israel, eight Palestinian prisoners at Lavi Prison were placed in solitary confinement after a cake they had prepared ahead of the elections was found in their cell. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the Israeli publication Israel Hayom.

Cake ahead of the elections

According to the publication, the prisoners had been setting aside food for several days to make the cake. They hoped that the October 27 elections could lead to the end of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's time in government.

Prison staff found the cake in the cell. Disciplinary proceedings were then launched against the eight prisoners, and they were placed in solitary confinement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Restrictions for prisoners

Ben-Gvir's National Security Ministry oversees the Israel Prison Service. According to Anadolu Agency, Ben-Gvir has tightened restrictions on Palestinian prisoners, including reducing food rations and the list of amenities available in prisons.

Whether Ben-Gvir remains in office will depend on the election results and coalition negotiations involving his Jewish Power party. Palestinian human rights groups accuse Israeli authorities of systematic violations of prisoners' rights, including torture, food deprivation, solitary confinement, and denial of medical care.

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