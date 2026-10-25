Israel has stepped up the activity of its air force in southern Syria amid concerns over possible new attacks on the Druze population of Suwayda province. The Jerusalem Post reports this, citing a source in Israel's security establishment.

According to the source, Israel is monitoring the situation in Syria around the clock and does not intend to weaken its policy of supporting the Druze. The source said this concerns countering possible mass killings or kidnappings that could be committed by individuals acting on behalf of the Syrian regime, including Bedouin groups coordinated with Syrian security services, or directly by representatives of the regime.

Warning to Damascus

The increased activity of Israeli aviation is meant to signal to Damascus that Jerusalem will not allow harm to be inflicted on its Druze allies, the source said. Syrian regime-linked media, meanwhile, accused Israel of supplying weapons, ammunition, money and intelligence to Druze formations in Suwayda province operating under the name National Guard.

Syrian reports also claimed that some of this equipment is allegedly being airdropped. This information constitutes claims by media linked to the Syrian regime.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Control over Suwayda

Damascus conveyed to Jerusalem that its actions are aimed at establishing sovereignty over all Syrian territory rather than targeting civilians. At the same time, members of the Druze National Guard oppose placing their forces under the command of the Syrian army, while the regime views this as a threat to the country's territorial integrity.

According to the source, Bedouin groups have longstanding land disputes with the Druze. Some of them may act without coordination with security agencies, while others, according to this information, attempted to attack Druze communities, block supply routes and damage water and electricity infrastructure.

As Syrian sources, including Al Jazeera, reported, over the past week the Israeli Air Force has maintained an increased presence over the Daraa and Suwayda areas. According to their information, attack helicopters, fighter jets and remotely piloted aircraft were involved for this purpose.

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