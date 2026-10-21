The Israel Defense Forces have intensified operations against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip and are also preparing for possible attacks ahead of the Israeli elections on October 27. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing a security source.

According to the publication's source, over the past two weeks Israeli forces have eliminated an average of two to three field commanders and militants per day. Some of them, according to the source, were heading to carry out operations against Israeli troops. The source explained the decline in the number of such operations over the past day by gaps in intelligence rather than instructions from Israel's political leadership.

Preparations for possible attacks

Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, who visited the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, said the goal is to neutralize every threat and hold democratic elections without external interference.

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Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed security agencies to expand intelligence gathering before the vote. A security source said Hamas is interested in the Israeli elections and how they will affect the future situation. At the same time, there is no specific information about preparations for a particular operation. According to the source, the group is also continuing to rebuild its military wing.

Reinforcement of forces on land, in the air and at sea

Israel's Southern Command, Air Force, military intelligence and the Shin Bet security service are preparing for several scenarios. These include rocket launches, attacks on Israeli military positions along the Yellow Line, and attempts to infiltrate military outposts along the Yellow Line and the Hourglass fence on the international border.

Major General Itzik Cohen, head of the army's Operations Directorate, ordered air, naval and ground forces to be reinforced in the coming days. Special forces units will be involved as rapid-response and reserve forces. Security officials acknowledged that intelligence coverage remains incomplete. The military has also identified areas where terrain or other conditions may complicate surveillance and is preparing additional ambushes and defensive measures there.

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