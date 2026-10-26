Israeli forces have continued earthworks on agricultural land in Syria's southern Quneitra province, expanding a military barrier. Anadolu Agency reports this, citing the Syrian state agency SANA.

Embankment through private land

According to SANA, an earthen embankment is being built west of the Al-Khanout farm, which will run through private agricultural land. The work is part of the Sufa 53 fortification project. Local residents fear that the work will affect significant areas of farmland located west of the embankment.

On October 18, Israeli forces, according to the agency, bulldozed approximately 13 dunams, or 1.3 hectares, of olive groves in the Al-Khanout area near the village of Saida. SANA also claims that farmers were not allowed to access other fields to harvest olives.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Damascus' position and a new checkpoint

Syria's Foreign Ministry called for the project to be halted, describing it as a violation of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement and international resolutions. The Sufa 53 project includes a military road, trenches and earthen embankments. Construction began in mid-2022 near Hadr in northern Quneitra, after which work spread to the south of the province along the demarcation line with the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Separately, SANA reported that Israeli military forces entered northern Quneitra on the same day and set up a temporary checkpoint on the road between Jubata al-Khashab and Ain al-Bayda. The military personnel, who arrived in several vehicles, stopped and searched passers-by before later leaving the area. A similar incursion by Israeli forces near Jubata al-Khashab, according to the agency, occurred the previous day.

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