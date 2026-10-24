Israel raids at least 15 West Bank localities — Al Jazeera

In the occupied West Bank of Palestine, Israeli military forces carried out raids in at least 15 localities and detained dozens of Palestinians. This happened after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a complete blockade of the West Bank following an attack that killed two Israeli soldiers, Al Jazeera reports.

Raids in the northern West Bank

The operations took place, in particular, in Nablus, Jenin, Tubas and Qalqilya. In the villages of Jalud and Qaryut near Nablus, the military searched Palestinian homes and carried out detentions. Detentions were also reported in Arraba and Burqin near Jenin.

Israeli forces entered Tubas and the neighboring town of Aqaba. The military also entered Jericho and the nearby Aqabat Jabr refugee camp.

Operation in the Hebron area

In the southern West Bank, Israeli bulldozers demolished a three-story building in Hebron. Families were given five minutes to collect their belongings. In addition, Israeli forces ordered hundreds of Palestinian families to forcibly evacuate their homes in and near the Ein Deir Baha area.

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The military also surrounded the home of one of the suspects in the shooting that killed two Israeli soldiers and carried out raids in the al-Jalda area of Hebron. The Israeli army said the operation in the city would continue for several days, alongside actions in dozens of other areas of the West Bank.

Blockade of the West Bank

According to the outlet, the blockade will result in the closure of nearly a thousand checkpoints and gates in the West Bank, affecting millions of Palestinians. The Israeli military said it killed two Palestinian attackers who attacked a reserve battalion near the Israeli settlement of Telem. In addition to the two soldiers killed, Israel's ambulance service reported at least three wounded soldiers.

Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, said the closures are turning cities and villages into small prisons, while checkpoints and gates obstruct access to medical care, education and economic activity.

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