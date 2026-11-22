On November 22, Israeli authorities revoked entry permits for an unspecified number of Palestinians from the villages of Nabi Samuel and Beit Iksa, as well as the Khalayla area in occupied East Jerusalem. As a result, they cannot reach their homes, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the Jerusalem Governorate.

Permit system

The governorate stated that Israeli authorities use a permit system to control the entry and exit of residents of these areas. According to the local authorities, people may lose access to their homes due to the revocation of a permit or a refusal to renew it.

The governorate called this part of a systematic policy of isolating the three communities. According to its data, these localities are surrounded by a separation wall and military checkpoints.

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Status of the communities

According to the governorate, in September 2025, Israel designated Nabi Samuel, Beit Iksa and Khalayla as “friction zones.” Residents of these areas must obtain special permits valid for one year.

In April 2025, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution calling on Israel, as the occupying power, to stop illegal actions on the ground, including settlement expansion, house demolitions and the revocation of residency permits for Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

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