Israel almost daily approves requests from sick and wounded Druze from Syria who are asking for permission to enter the country for treatment. Boaz Yosef, head of the Population and Immigration Authority, told KAN News, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Requests for medical assistance

According to Yosef, applications for entry to receive medical assistance are submitted almost every day, and he approves them almost every day. The official said that Israel is demonstrating solidarity with the Druze and is trying to help them live properly as much as possible from a distance.

Yosef also said that Israel considers itself one of the parties involved in responding to the situation surrounding the Druze in Syria. He added that Druze communities in the Golan Heights are already integrating with Israel.

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Concerns over Sweida province

Last month, a security source told Walla that Israel is concerned about the intentions of individuals acting on behalf of the Syrian regime to resume attacks on the Druze population of Syria's Sweida province. According to the source, they may include Bedouin groups coordinated with Syrian security services, as well as representatives of the regime.

The source also stated that Israel is monitoring developments in Syria around the clock and does not plan to ease its policy of assisting the Druze in the event of attempts at mass killings or kidnappings.

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