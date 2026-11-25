Israel’s Joint Defense Budget Committee has approved an increase in defense spending of about $5 billion, or 17.3 billion shekels. Breaking Defense reports that the decision was made amid budget difficulties and uncertainty over the formation of a new government after the October 27 elections.

Procurement and production

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the additional funding is intended to strengthen the capabilities of the Israel Defense Forces and support its force buildup in the coming years. According to him, the funds will make it possible to advance long-term procurement in space systems, attack helicopters, air defense, and other classified areas.

Katz also linked the decision to plans for “blue-and-white independence.” As the publication explains, the term, which refers to the colors of the Israeli flag, means Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s course toward greater independence in defense production through investments in local companies and their products.

Deficit and debts to defense companies

In March 2026, Israel approved a record $45 billion defense budget. During the year, the defense ministry received additional funds, including about $300 million in August, another $5 billion in September, and funding for the procurement of Apache helicopters in October. The publication notes that following the new decision, the total defense budget could reach approximately $55 billion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The increase in spending was financed through the reallocation of funds from other parts of the approved budget, including the budgets of the ministries of transport, national security, and education. At the same time, according to Breaking Defense, budget difficulties may continue into 2027.

Israel Aerospace Industries reported that as of September 30, 2026, the Israeli Ministry of Defense’s debt to the company amounted to billions of shekels. Israeli outlet Calcalist estimated in October that the debt to Rafael Advanced Defense Systems was about $2.3 billion, and the debt to Israel Aerospace Industries was about $2 billion.

Breaking Defense also writes that the funding situation could be complicated by the announced termination of U.S. military aid, although the timeline and mechanism for its implementation are currently unclear.

Read us on