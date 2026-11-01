Since the beginning of 2015, Israeli authorities have issued 9,518 demolition or stop-work notices concerning Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank. This was reported by the Palestinian Commission Against the Wall and Settlements, Anadolu Agency reported.

Palestinian Commission data

According to the commission, 9,174 such notices were documented in 2015–2025, with another 344 issued during the first nine months of 2026. The report states that the notices halted construction and left property at risk of demolition, affecting families’ lives, communities’ ability to build housing, expand services, and sustain livelihoods.

The commission warned that its count may not cover all notices issued by Israeli authorities. The statistics were compiled based on cases documented by the commission and partner legal organizations, including the Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center and the St. Yves Society.

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Breakdown and UN data

The largest number of notices was recorded in the Hebron area, at 2,697. It was followed by Bethlehem with 1,310 notices, Ramallah and Al-Bireh with 1,118, and Jerusalem with 929. The annual figure peaked in 2023 at 1,333 notices, compared with 701 in 2015.

Separately, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that nearly 12,000 structures were demolished in the West Bank during the same period, including 1,698 that had been donor-funded. According to OCHA, the demolitions displaced more than 18,000 Palestinians and affected approximately 843,000 people. The office records demolitions due to the lack of Israeli-issued building permits, punitive measures, or military operations.

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