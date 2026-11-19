Israel has postponed the opening of the tender process for the construction of a large settlement in the E1 area of the West Bank. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said that the decision on expanding settlements should not be made by the transitional government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, but by the new administration, which has yet to be formed.

As The Guardian reports, Baharav-Miara instructed the Israel Land Authority and the Ministry of Construction and Housing not to launch the tender. Israeli diplomats denied that the postponement was a response to UK sanctions against eight construction companies operating in the area.

The area between Jerusalem and Maale Adumim

The tender envisaged the construction of more than 3,401 housing units. The announcement on the expansion of E1 had been planned for Thursday. This territory is located between Jerusalem and Maale Adumim, a West Bank settlement with a population of nearly 40,000 people.

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Critics of the project consider the E1 development plan particularly important because of the site’s location: it divides the West Bank and separates it from East Jerusalem. UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said that implementing the project would be a fatal blow to the prospects of a future Palestinian state.

An issue for the future coalition

The postponement may make the expansion of E1 a subject of negotiations on forming a coalition. Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Change bloc, whom the publication calls Israel’s likely next prime minister, opposed the project, considering it a mistake that could alienate the international community.

In early November, the Israel Defense Forces began demolishing homes in a Bedouin community within the E1 area. Peace Now welcomed the attorney general’s decision and said that construction in E1 could undermine the possibility of creating two states and trigger a serious diplomatic crisis and international sanctions.

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