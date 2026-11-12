Israel has recalled its ambassador to the Netherlands, Zvi Aviner Vapni, after the diplomat publicly criticized Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Criticism of ministers

In an interview with the Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, Vapni called the rhetoric of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir appalling and unacceptable. He also said that he did not wish to defend them.

The ambassador also spoke sharply about extremist Jewish settlers in the West Bank, calling them hooligans and terrorists. In his view, all of them should be in prison. The diplomat also said that there are people in Israel whom he would prefer not to have around him.

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Position on the war in Gaza

During the conversation, Vapni was asked about the war in Gaza and extremism in Israeli society. He defended Israel's actions, saying that he does not consider the war genocide or ethnic cleansing, and described it as a brutal war against a brutal terrorist organization.

At the same time, the diplomat stressed that violence by extremists must stop and that their actions are shameful. A few days after the interview, on November 7, Israel's Foreign Ministry announced the ambassador's immediate recall for explanations regarding his statements.

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