The Military Advocate General’s Corps of the Israel Defense Forces has filed a number of indictments against military personnel over their actions in the Gaza Strip. Israel Defense Forces Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Itai Ofir stated this at a conference of the International Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists in Jerusalem, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Indictments over actions in Gaza

This is the first public mention of several criminal indictments being filed against Israeli military personnel in connection with actions in Gaza. In mid-October, the Israel Defense Forces reported that it had disciplinarily punished dozens of service members for actions in the Gaza Strip.

At the same time, the military did not specify either the number of indictments filed or the nature of the possible offenses. Ofir also said that hearings are ongoing for a number of other military personnel before possible charges are brought. Such procedures take place after an investigation is completed and give service members an opportunity to present their position before the military prosecution makes a final decision.

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Cases in the West Bank

According to Ofir, the Israel Defense Forces has also secured convictions against 12 service members for criminal actions in the West Bank. The nature of these criminal cases was not specified in the source.

Previously, Ofir reported the opening of 150 criminal investigations related to the war, including into the treatment of Palestinian detainees. The Jerusalem Post had also previously written about more than 3,000 disciplinary reviews and the closure of dozens of war-related cases.

Comment on the NAZA film

At the conference, Ofir also commented on the documentary film NAZA, which contains allegations of genocide by Israel. According to him, the film incorrectly presents the NAZA analytical tool, which is used to assess potential harm to civilians and may influence the modification or cancellation of strike plans.

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