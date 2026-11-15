Israel blocks Beit Ula industrial zone with 60 businesses — Al Jazeera

Israeli forces on November 4 blocked the entrances to the industrial zone of the city of Beit Ula in the occupied West Bank with earth mounds and stone barriers. This isolated about 60 Palestinian businesses from suppliers and customers and put the incomes of around 2,500 workers at risk, Al Jazeera reports.

The industrial zone is home to businesses involved in metalworking and the production of doors, electrical cabinets, foam materials, cardboard and construction materials. Their operations depend on supplies of raw materials and the shipment of finished products. The restrictions have also affected agricultural activity on adjacent land, suppliers and traders.

Declining sales and reduced work

TB.LOC factory owner Fayez al-Amleh said that raw materials are not reaching the business because of the blockade, while finished products cannot be transported outside the industrial zone. His factory, which produces protective and fire-resistant doors, employs 70 people. Some workers have had their hours reduced or were moved to part-time employment.

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According to al-Amleh, the factory's daily sales volume fell from 70,000 shekels to 2,000–3,000 shekels. He rejected Israel's claims that Beit Ula was allegedly linked to the movement into Israel of workers without work permits. This was the reason cited by the Israeli side for imposing the restrictions.

Consequences for the Hebron region

The restrictions in Beit Ula began several days after the end of the 10-day siege of Hebron. Israeli military operations in the city and surrounding areas intensified after two Israeli soldiers were killed at a checkpoint near the Palestinian city on October 23; Palestinian gunmen were suspected in the attack. According to Hebron Mayor Yousef al-Jabari, the siege of the city caused economic losses of more than 12 million shekels, or $3.8 million, per day.

Palestinian Minister of National Economy Mohammad al-Amour said that the isolation of businesses had become a burden on the Palestinian economy. Mahmoud Allan, head of the North Hebron Chamber of Commerce and Industry, warned that if the area is not reopened soon, some large licensed businesses in the industrial zone may cease operations. According to Al Jazeera, Israeli forces also demolished four industrial facilities near Beit Ula, while a settlement outpost was established nearby.

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