The Israeli military said it had eliminated 10 militants from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip over the past week. According to the Israel Defense Forces, four of them infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing a statement by the Israeli military.

Strikes in Khan Younis and northern Gaza

According to the Israeli army, on Tuesday the military, together with the Shin Bet security service, carried out a strike in the Khan Younis area. It was claimed that Akram Subhi Hamdan Abu Tayma, whom the Israeli side described as a member of Hamas's military wing, and Wajih Sami Suleiman Abu Salah, a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad who, according to the army, infiltrated Israel on October 7, were killed there.

During other strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, four Hamas members were killed, according to the military's statement. Among them, according to the army, were fighters from the Nukhba unit, participants in the October 7 infiltration into Israel, and a battalion engineering officer. The military said it struck them after they attempted to attack Israeli soldiers and civilians.

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Reports of weapons depots

The Israeli military also reported that last Friday, in separate incidents, it struck Diab al-Rahman Radi, a cell commander in Hamas's military wing, and a group of militants. According to the army's version, Radi was involved in transferring funds to the group, while the other members of the group had gathered to plan attacks against civilians and military personnel.

Among those killed, the Israeli side named sniper Mustafa Hassan Oweini, anti-tank weapons operator Mohammed Abu Huweishil, and Yousef Aidi. According to the military, Aidi infiltrated Israel on October 7 and was involved in the handover ceremony for former hostages Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben-Ami, and Ori Levy.

Separately, the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet said that on Thursday they attacked and destroyed four Hamas weapons depots in the Gaza Strip. According to them, civilians were warned before the strikes, and the sites were used to store weapons intended for attacks on Israeli soldiers.

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