The Israel Defense Forces said that approximately 70% of its service members wounded in combat over the past three years have returned to military service. About 31,000 wounded people are currently registered with the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Department, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The Israel Defense Forces released the data ahead of a week honoring those wounded in Israel’s wars and as a result of hostile actions. The event is organized by the army’s Personnel Directorate, the Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Department, and the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization.

Meetings in communities

As part of the week, the “Embrace from Home” initiative was launched. Commanders and local government leaders will hold meetings, including panel discussions involving wounded service members who live in the respective communities. The stated goal is to honor the wounded and spread information about the support and services available to them.

Since the start of 2026, the army has held 12 administrative assistance events for wounded service members across the country. During these events, representatives of the army and government agencies provided information on rights related to transportation, taxes, licenses, salaries, and psychological support.

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Psychological support

According to the military, since the start of Israel’s war with Hamas, combat stress response units have received approximately 5,800 requests. Commanders, accompanied by mental health professionals, have also conducted more than 9,800 processing sessions.

The army’s Personnel Directorate has also developed a support program for reservists after they complete active reserve service. For this purpose, a Reservists’ House was established at Kfar Maccabiah in Ramat Gan, where commemoration ceremonies, processing programs, and other events are planned.

At the same time, some experts and individual testimonies mentioned by the publication question whether support for people with post-traumatic stress disorder is sufficient and whether service members are being pressured to return to combat. There has also been criticism that therapy is mainly offered to frontline fighters, while the traumatic experiences of other categories of military personnel may remain overlooked.

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