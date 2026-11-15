The Israel Defense Forces and Israel’s Shin Bet security service struck a senior Hamas official in the Gaza Strip. According to the Jerusalem Post, the Israeli military confirmed the strike itself but did not identify the target.

Reports of a strike in Rafah

Palestinian media cited by Israeli outlets reported that the strike hit Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The military statement provided no further details about the location of the attack or its consequences.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Defense minister’s statement

Shortly after the military’s announcement, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on social media that the target of the strike had been killed. He also said that the Israeli army continues to eliminate Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip.

At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces had not confirmed the death of the Hamas official at that point. Thus, the military officially reported a strike on the target, while information about the person’s death was based on the defense minister’s statement.

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