The Israel Defense Forces said that members of the Hezbollah group used civilian fishing boats for reconnaissance and surveillance of Israeli naval forces in the maritime security zone near southern Lebanon. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing a statement by the Israeli military.

Filming and surveillance

According to the IDF, this became known during interrogations of the group’s operatives. The military said that Hezbollah members approached Israeli units at sea in fishing boats, photographed them and tracked military activity.

The Israeli army urged Lebanese residents and fishermen working in the area to exercise extreme caution, avoid areas of military activity and keep a safe distance from ships operating in the region. The IDF called this an example of Hezbollah using civilian maritime activity for its purposes, which, according to the military’s assessment, puts civilians in Lebanon at risk.

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Operations in southern Lebanon

The statement came amid continuing Israeli operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. The IDF also reported a strike on dozens of rockets and launchers at a Radwan force training camp in the Ain al-Tineh area. According to the Israeli military, these weapons were intended for use in attacks against Israeli civilians and military personnel.

The Israeli military also reported an airstrike on November 19 on a former Hezbollah missile production and storage facility in the Janta area of the Beqaa Valley. Separately, on November 16, according to the army, the Israeli Air Force struck a weapons shipment being transported from Syria for the group’s operatives near the Lebanese-Syrian border.

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