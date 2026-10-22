In Israel, Defense Minister Israel Katz signed a decision to impose sanctions on the energy company Coral Oil. The restrictions were introduced after the company transferred about 130,000 liters of fuel to Al-Amana, which the Israeli Ministry of Defense calls a company owned by “Hezbollah,” the Jerusalem Post reports.

Fuel supplies

The ministry stated that fuel for Hezbollah is not merely a commercial commodity. According to the ministry, the group uses petroleum products to transport weapons and military components, ensure the operation of generators and other infrastructure, as well as support underground infrastructure.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense believes that fuel supplies directly provide the group with capabilities that support its activities against Israel.

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Company registration and ownership

Coral Oil is registered in the United Kingdom, but is owned by the Lebanese company A Yamin Group S.A.L. and operates through a Lebanese branch.

According to the ministry, the sanctions against Coral Oil are part of a broader campaign by the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing and other Israeli security agencies. The campaign targets not only entities directly linked to Hezbollah, but also the trade and logistics chains that, according to Israeli authorities’ assessment, support the group.

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