In early 2024, the Israeli military uploaded 3.5 million photographs to Amazon’s cloud platform to use the Rekognition service to analyze images of Palestinians using facial recognition. The Guardian reported this, citing leaked documents. According to the outlet, the photographs were uploaded by an Israeli army unit that maintains a large collection of images of Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank.

Databases and facial recognition

The unit, known as Rolling Stone, is part of a military software unit. It was named after a system that centrally stores data on Palestinians, including basic personal and family information, property details, checkpoint crossings, work permits, and data on criminal activity.

According to The Guardian, due to Israel’s control over the population registries of Gaza and the West Bank, the unit collected millions of photographs taken for identity documents. Sources familiar with its work said these images were regularly used in facial recognition programs, including the Blue Wolf application used by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank.

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After the start of the ground operation in Gaza in October 2023, the Israeli military also collected images of Palestinians at temporary checkpoints. However, the outlet was unable to establish whether these particular photos were among the 3.5 million images uploaded to Rekognition.

Cooperation with Amazon

The documents indicate that throughout 2023, Rolling Stone transferred significant volumes of data to an isolated segment of Amazon Web Services’ cloud infrastructure. This segment, intended for sensitive materials concerning military operations and intelligence gathering, was called a “walled garden” by Amazon and its client.

The basis for the cooperation was the multibillion-dollar 2021 Project Nimbus agreement, under which AWS and Google provide cloud services to Israeli state and military structures. An AWS spokesperson said the company has no visibility into the workloads customers place in its cloud and does not comment on customer relationships without their consent. The Israel Defense Forces said it did not intend to comment on interactions or services related to operational needs.

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