On November 27, the Israeli military launched airstrikes and opened artillery fire on southern Lebanon. At the same time, intense drone and reconnaissance aircraft activity was recorded over the south of the country and the southern suburbs of Beirut, Anadolu Agency reports.

Strikes on settlements in the south

According to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency, Israeli aircraft struck the town of Al-Qantara. A series of strikes also targeted the area between Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Mayfadoun, the outskirts of Kfar Tebnit, and the territory between Al-Qantara and Al-Ghandouriya.

Israeli artillery shelled the area between Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Mayfadoun. The coast of Al-Mansouri, south of Tyre, also came under intense shelling. In Al-Qantara, Israeli forces carried out an explosion, while reconnaissance aircraft and drones flew over the western sector of southern Lebanon, including over Tyre.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Drones over Beirut

One Israeli drone was spotted flying at a very low altitude over Beirut's southern suburbs. Lebanese authorities say that since the start of the Israeli offensive on March 2, more than 4,300 people have been killed, another 12,400 have been injured, and more than one million people have been forced to leave their homes.

Israel holds areas in southern Lebanon: some of them for decades, others since the previous offensive operation of 2023–2024. During the current offensive, Israeli forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory. The attacks continue despite a US-mediated agreement concluded on June 26, which provides for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops, the deployment of the Lebanese army, and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

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