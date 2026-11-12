Israeli forces carried out airstrikes, explosions and artillery shelling in several localities in southern Lebanon on November 12. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA).

According to the NNA, Haddata in the Bint Jbeil district and Al-Mansouri came under airstrikes. A large explosion was also reported in Zawtar al-Sharqiya near the Litani River. In Kfar Kila, an airstrike occurred after an explosion earlier that day.

Strikes and explosions in localities

In Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh district, Israeli aircraft struck the town, followed later by a large explosion. An explosion was also reported in Kunin, in the Bint Jbeil district.

A drone dropped two stun grenades near farmers on the outskirts of Kfar Shuba in the Arkoub district. Israeli artillery fired several shells toward the outskirts of Rshaf, while machine-gun fire targeted the town of Srebbine near Nabatieh.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Drone activity

In Mayfadoun, three Israeli drones exploded in separate incidents. Two detonated on the roofs of residential buildings, while another exploded above the town, after which debris fell into a garden near a house.

Drone activity was also recorded over other areas of southern Lebanon. One drone flew at low altitude over the main square of Jdeidet Marjayoun, while another silently flew at low altitude over the coastal city of Tyre.

The attacks occurred despite a framework agreement mediated by the United States between Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26. It provides for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that, as of November 5, Israeli attacks since March 2 had killed 4,390 people and injured another 12,429.

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