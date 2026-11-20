Israeli military aircraft carried out five airstrikes on Thursday in the mountainous Al-Shaara area near the village of Janta in the Baalbek district of eastern Lebanon. Explosions were heard in the city of Baalbek, and no information about casualties was reported, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency.

Israeli army statement

The Israeli army said its air force carried out an intelligence-based strike in the Janta area in the eastern Bekaa Valley. According to the military, the targeted site had previously been used by Hezbollah to manufacture missiles and store weapons.

The Israeli army also claims that the site had already been attacked several times during the previous war. The military said it had recently detected Hezbollah members returning to the location and struck the entrances to prevent the site from being restored. Hezbollah did not comment on these claims.

Three days earlier, the Israeli military reported a strike on a weapons shipment near Janta on the Lebanese-Syrian border. It claimed that the shipment was intended for Hezbollah.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Strikes in the south of the country

Lebanon’s National News Agency also reported explosions involving two Israeli drones in the south of the country. One of them hit a house in Shuqin, while the other exploded on the roof of a building in Nabatieh al-Fawqa. Israeli aircraft, according to the agency, attacked the Ain es-Samahiya area between Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Mayfadoun, and also carried out two strikes on Qantara.

In the Marjayoun district, Israeli forces fired eight artillery shells toward Khiam. Artillery shelling and an airstrike also targeted the northern outskirts of Kfar Shuba in the Hasbaya district. Debris fell near residential buildings, causing material damage but no casualties.

The attacks occurred despite a framework agreement reached by Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26 through US mediation. It provides for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from occupied territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army. According to Anadolu Agency, Israel continues to hold territories in southern Lebanon, including areas seized during the 2023–2024 war.

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