The Israeli army carried out air and artillery strikes on several areas of southern Lebanon on Thursday. Israeli drones also flew over Beirut and the southern city of Tyre, Anadolu Agency reported, citing Lebanese state media.

Strikes on populated areas

According to Lebanon's National News Agency, Israeli warplanes destroyed a building in the town of Haris in the Bint Jbeil district and struck Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh district. At dawn, Israeli artillery shelled Wadi al-Hujayr and the area near Kabrikha from the direction of Wadi al-Saluki, and then the outskirts of Hadatha.

Throughout the night, artillery repeatedly shelled the Marjayoun plain. In the Marjayoun district, three explosions were heard in the town of Adeisseh al-Qusayr, while Israeli forces conducted a large-scale sweep in Khiam. One drone, according to the agency, flew at low altitude over Beirut, while another flew over Tyre and adjacent areas.

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Casualties and agreement

Lebanese authorities say that since March 2, Israeli attacks have killed more than 4,300 people, injured another 12,400, and forced more than 1 million people to leave their homes. The attacks continue despite a U.S.-mediated agreement between Lebanon and Israel concluded on June 26, which provides for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory, the deployment of the Lebanese army, and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

According to the agency, Israel has occupied parts of southern Lebanon for decades, as well as other territories since the 2023–2024 conflict. During the current offensive, Israeli forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.

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