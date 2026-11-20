Israel has upgraded its David’s Sling air defense system, extending its interception range. The update is expected to strengthen the country’s ability to counter a wider range of ballistic missiles and sustain its defenses during prolonged attacks, the Jerusalem Post reports, citing Bloomberg.

Middle tier of air defense

David’s Sling is the middle layer of Israel’s multilayered air defense system. It operates between the Iron Dome and Arrow systems and is designed to intercept heavy missiles and drones.

The head of the Israeli Air Force’s air defense investigations unit told Bloomberg on condition of anonymity that, following the upgrade, the country can counter a broader range of ballistic threats and withstand weeks of continuous attacks.

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Availability of interceptors

According to Bloomberg, the upgrade was carried out after the war with Iran, which exposed Israel’s dependence on expensive interceptor missiles that are difficult to produce on a mass scale. The changes are also taking place amid concerns about the availability of interceptors and production capacity.

The Jerusalem Post noted that the update is part of broader efforts to strengthen multilayered missile defense and increase interceptor production. Uzi Rubin, an analyst at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, told Bloomberg that early generations of the systems were designed to counter several threats rather than hundreds or thousands, so cheaper missiles for kinetic interception are now needed.

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