The Israeli army continued operations and artillery shelling in southern Lebanon despite a framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel reached in June through US mediation. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency.

Operations and shelling

According to the agency, the Israeli military carried out a dismantling operation in Bani Hayyan. No details about its nature were reported. The army also conducted search operations in Khiam, in the Marjayoun district, while artillery shelled the outskirts of Wadi al-Hujair in the Jabal Amil region.

Overnight, the outskirts of Baraachit in the Bint Jbeil district and Wadi Zibqin came under intermittent artillery fire. On Friday evening, Israeli artillery also shelled the al-Arayesh area between the towns of Haris and Hadatha. Near Mansouri and Bayt al-Sayyad, south of Tyre, Israeli forces fired heavy machine guns and used artillery.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Terms of the framework agreement

The June agreement provides for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and its assumption of responsibility for security in these areas.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that 4,390 people had been killed and another 12,429 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2, as of November 5. Anadolu Agency also notes that Israel continues to hold areas in southern Lebanon, including positions occupied decades ago, as well as territories seized during the 2023–2024 war.

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