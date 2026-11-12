Israeli police reported the detention of four suspects in the September attack in the Palestinian village of Jalud in the West Bank. Two homes burned down and three Border Police officers were injured during an attempt by members of the Tubasi family to return to their homes on September 28–29. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing Israeli police and court case materials.

Restrictions for two teenagers

Two of those detained, aged 16 and 17 and residents of Jerusalem and Netivot, were brought before the Jerusalem District Court. They were released under restrictive conditions, including a ban on being in the area for 60 days, police said.

Two other suspects, aged 21 and 25, live in the northern part of the West Bank. They remained in custody and were to appear before a judge. The investigation into violence, attacks on security forces and arson is being conducted by the Judea and Samaria District Police and the Shin Bet security service. Law enforcement officers said they collected evidence at the scene and questioned witnesses.

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Preliminary repair estimate

The state also informed the High Court of Justice that restoring the two burned homes of the Tubasi family to a habitable condition would preliminarily require about three months. A family representative, a Palestinian liaison representative, an engineer and representatives of the Israel Defense Forces inspected the damage; the military delegation included a representative of the Civil Administration.

The nearby home of Tawfiq Shweiki burned down on October 24 after Israelis had been there. The Israel Defense Forces said its troops arrived to evacuate the Israelis when the fire began; the cause of the blaze is under investigation. Specialists have not yet inspected this house.

According to the state's submission, a plan for recurring operations and mobile patrols was prepared to ensure the families' safe return and prevent Israelis from establishing themselves in the area. The residents are to return under protection after the repairs are completed.

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