Israeli police said on Saturday that they had detained three suspects following a report of a shooting in the village of At-Tuwani in the West Bank, south of Hebron. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Detained suspects

According to police, those detained include two active-duty military personnel and a resident of Tel Aviv. In a police statement, the three individuals were described as suspects in a case related to the reported shooting. The names of those detained were not disclosed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Man wounded

Police also reported that a Palestinian man was wounded in the shoulder during the incident. The agency did not release further details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Further investigation

According to police, the investigation will be transferred to the military police for further review. The statement did not specify a timeline for transferring the materials or other details of the investigative actions.

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