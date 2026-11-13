Israeli authorities have issued a military order to remove almond trees and wild vegetation from 37.8 acres of land in the occupied West Bank, in the localities of Dura and Tarqumiya in the Hebron area. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the Palestinian Commission against the Wall and Settlements.

Plots in Dura and Tarqumiya

According to the commission, the order was signed on October 28 by the commander of Israeli forces. It concerns several areas in Dura, including Tarsa, Wadi Huzema, Khirbet Deir Samit, Khirbet Sabra, Jabal al-Saadi and Khirbet al-Deira, as well as land in Tarqumiya.

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Deadlines for landowners

Landowners or persons managing the plots must remove the trees and vegetation within seven days from the date of the field inspection planned by the Israeli liaison body. If the requirement is not met, the removal may be carried out by persons authorized by the military commander. Objections to the order may be submitted within seven days from the date of the inspection.

The commission stated that the removal of vegetation along a strip more than 7.5 kilometers long would harm the agricultural and environmental value of the land, as well as farmers’ livelihoods. The commission added that the order does not provide for the transfer of land ownership rights, but may harm its owners and the agricultural character of these areas.

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