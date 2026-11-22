The Israeli city of Bat Yam has filed a lawsuit against Iran with the Jerusalem District Court, seeking €70 million in compensation for damage to municipal infrastructure caused by a missile strike on a residential area. Tagesschau reports.

Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot said the city seeks to hold Iran accountable for the consequences of the attack. According to the outlet, he travelled to New York to serve the statement of claim on Iran’s representative.

Hundreds of families have not returned home

Following the strike on the area south of Tel Aviv, more than 100 buildings were damaged, and 22 of them are to be demolished. More than 500 families still cannot return to their homes. The state pays for people’s hotel stays and rental housing.

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One resident, Eli Yitzhakian, lived on the ninth floor of a ten-story building that was hit by a missile carrying about 500 kg of explosives. He survived in the building’s garbage chute. According to him, nine people were in the garbage room during the strike. Nine of his neighbors were killed, and the building itself was later demolished.

Court ruling could pave the way for other lawsuits

Attorney Nitzana Leitner, who represents Bat Yam in the case, believes Iran is unlikely to respond to the lawsuit. At the same time, she said, a default judgment could potentially allow the use of funds that Israel still owes Iran under old oil agreements.

Leitner said a victory in the case could open the possibility of individual lawsuits by other affected citizens and cities. According to Tagesschau, rebuilding the destroyed neighborhood could take years: a new residential tower is planned to be built on the site of Yitzhakian’s building in about seven years.

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