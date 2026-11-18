In the Gaza Strip, Israeli quadcopters dropped leaflets with small packs of coffee and cigarettes attached. The leaflets contained WhatsApp numbers and messages urging residents to seek assistance or provide information about Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups; the numbers are said to belong to Israeli security services, The National reports.

Residents reported such materials being dropped in Gaza City, Deir al-Balah and other areas. Some leaflets displayed the names and photographs of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since the war began in October 2023, or of those believed to remain Israeli targets.

Residents' reaction

Moamen Abu Ajwa, a 35-year-old vegetable seller who moved from Gaza City to Deir al-Balah, said drones dropped leaflets over the city market. According to him, people collected them mainly because of the attached goods, rather than because they wanted to contact the Israeli military.

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Abu Ajwa called the combination of promises of aid and appeals to report members of Palestinian armed groups contradictory. He said Israel should allow essential goods into Gaza through border crossings instead of distributing individual items together with recruitment appeals.

Security services' warning

Amir Nofal, a 29-year-old resident of the Jabalia refugee camp, said he saw leaflets near Al-Saraya in Gaza City. According to him, after people took the coffee and cigarettes, they tore up or burned the leaflets and mocked their content.

Palestinian security authorities warned residents not to call the indicated numbers. A representative of Gaza's Internal Security Service said similar materials with cigarettes, coffee or chocolate had been dropped before. He claimed that a small number of people seeking humanitarian aid were later recruited to work for Israeli intelligence after such contacts, initially without realizing it.

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