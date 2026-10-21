Dozens of Israeli fighter jets approached Iran’s border earlier this week during an operation on the night from Monday to Tuesday. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing Israel’s Channel 12 television channel.

Route through Syria and Iraq

According to the private Israeli television channel Channel 12, dozens of combat aircraft took part in the operation, accompanied by Israeli Air Force refueling aircraft. The planes flew over Syria and Iraq and, after approaching the Iranian border at a very short distance, returned to Israel.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Version of a possible Iranian response

American sources told Channel 12 that the Israeli military may have been expecting fire from Iranian forces. Under this version, such a response could have served as grounds for launching an attack on Iran.

The report emerged amid Israel’s increased warnings about a possible Iranian attack ahead of Israeli elections scheduled for October 27.

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