According to CBC, two Israeli military strikes destroyed camps for displaced persons south of Gaza City. Video released by the broadcaster captured the moment of a strike near one of these camps on November 10.

Sequence of events

The report says that before the main strike, a camp resident received a warning phone call. It was followed by a smaller drone strike and then the main strike near the camp.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Video footage

In the image caption, CBC said that a tent was burning in a camp for displaced persons near Gaza City after an Israeli military strike. This caption accompanies footage released with the video report.

The title of the CBC video report directly states that the camps were destroyed as a result of two Israeli military strikes. The video runs for 1 minute and 17 seconds and was published on November 11, 2026, as a news video report.

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