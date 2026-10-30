Israeli strikes destroy two homes in Gaza Strip — Anadolu Agency

Israeli airstrikes late Thursday evening destroyed two residential homes in the northern and central parts of the Gaza Strip, Palestine. Dozens of Palestinian families lost shelter, Anadolu Agency reports, citing sources and eyewitnesses.

Evacuation in Safatawi

One of the strikes destroyed a house in the Safatawi area north of Gaza City. Before the attack, residents of the residential neighborhood were warned of the need to evacuate.

According to eyewitnesses, one resident received a phone call from Israeli intelligence representatives and was ordered to leave the residential neighborhood near the Yassin desalination plant. People were given only a few minutes to evacuate, forcing dozens of families to leave their homes in the dark.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

House in the Bureij camp

Another airstrike destroyed a five-story residential building in Block 7 of the Bureij refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip. Before the strike, an evacuation warning was also issued to residents of the adjacent residential neighborhood.

According to the agency's sources, the strike damaged neighboring buildings and residential homes. No deaths or injuries as a result of both strikes were reported. Anadolu Agency notes that the strikes occurred amid a ceasefire regime in Gaza which, according to the agency, has been in effect since October 10, 2025.

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