Israeli troops crossed the ceasefire line in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday and conducted an operation in the area of the Nuseirat refugee camp. UPI reports, citing the Israeli military. According to it, residents were ordered to evacuate before the operation.

Advance in the Nuseirat area

According to eyewitnesses cited by the BBC, tanks advanced east of the Nuseirat camp and reached the road connecting the north and south of the enclave. Artillery strikes provided cover for this advance.

The Israeli army said the operation was targeted and aimed at destroying a tunnel that the military called terrorist. According to it, the tunnel was located west of the so-called Yellow Line, which marks more than 60% of the Gaza Strip’s territory occupied by Israel.

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Statements by the sides

The Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency said in a joint statement that the tunnel posed an immediate and direct threat to Israeli troops. An Israeli army spokesperson told NBC News that the operation had been completed but could not specify when it ended.

Hamas, which controls the rest of the Gaza Strip’s territory, called Israel’s actions a flagrant violation of the ceasefire reached in October 2025. NBC News reported that after the operation began, residents were seen with belongings near temporary shelters. Israel and Hamas have repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce.

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