The Israeli military has declared the Ein Deir al-Baha area in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, a closed military zone. This came on the ninth day of an operation that began on October 23, Anadolu Agency reports, citing eyewitnesses.

On the evening of October 30, Israeli forces entered the area in military vehicles, searched homes and detained several young men, eyewitnesses said. According to them, the military announced through loudspeakers that residents were prohibited from remaining in or moving around the area.

Local media circulated videos showing Israeli military personnel in different parts of the area. Other footage, including that published by Quds Network, shows Palestinians being detained and forced to keep their hands on their heads before being taken to an unknown location.

Home demolitions and closures

According to local sources and eyewitnesses, Israeli forces demolished in the Ein Deir al-Baha area the homes of Hamouda Wael Mohammed al-Jaabi and Ahmed Bassam Mohammed Ashour al-Jaabi. The demolitions followed Israel’s accusations that the two men carried out a shooting in the Farsh al-Hawa area west of Hebron on October 23.

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Since the start of the operation, Israeli forces have imposed closures on Hebron and surrounding villages. They have also occupied homes in the Jilada and Ein Deir al-Baha areas and converted them into military barracks, the agency said.

The Hebron municipality said that 4,969 Palestinians from 780 families had been displaced due to the operation. According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, Israeli forces detained 110 Palestinians in the Hebron governorate between Friday and Wednesday.

Attacks during olive harvesting

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said that on October 30, five Palestinians were injured in an attack by Israeli settlers on a family harvesting olives in the Tel Rumeida area in central Hebron. According to the commission, the attackers beat people, used pepper spray, threw stones and stole the harvested crop.

The commission also reported the complete burning of an agricultural structure and equipment in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, as well as obstruction of farmers’ work in the towns of Dura and ash-Shuyukh. Restrictions and the siege also disrupted education at 66 schools, affecting 2,872 students, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said.

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